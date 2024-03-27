Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England international has extended his contract until at least the end of the 2029 season, having made the move from Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2023.

He enjoyed a dream debut campaign in cherry and white, winning the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League Grand Final, named the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner at Old Trafford.

Jake Wardle has signed a new five-year deal with Wigan Warriors

Creating a prolific combination with winger Liam Marshall on Wigan’s left edge, the 25-year-old was also named in the Super League Dream Team last season for the first time in his career alongside team-mates Bevan French and Liam Farrell.

Wardle’s form has continued into the 2024 season, scoring what turned out to be the match-winning try in the record-equalling World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers earlier in February.

To date, he has crossed for 20 tries in 37 Wigan appearances.

On the centre, chief executive Radlinski said: “Jake is one of the elite centres in the UK Super League.

"From the moment that he put a Wigan jersey on, his levels of performance have been outstanding. Whilst we always knew Jake had the talent, he appears to have found a spiritual home at Wigan.

“For Jake to commit such a long period of time to the club, just shows how happy he is on and off the field.