Jake Wardle states Wigan Warriors have added motivation for Super League success following Challenge Cup exit

Matty Peet’s side welcome Leigh Leopards to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they look to bounce back from their 11-10 defeat to Hull KR at Headingley.

Wardle states there’s added motivation in the Wigan squad to enjoy success in Super League this season following their Challenge Cup exit.

“Obviously we’re massively disappointed, especially with the desire we put in during the second half,” he said.

Jake Wardle

“To not get the reward of Wembley is very disappointing.

“It is frustrating but we’ve always got the opportunity to bounce back in Super League.

“We will try to move on because it’s a different competition, but at the same time there’s still positives to take out of the game with the effort we put in.

“We were so close but yet so far away. It gives us that added motivation to try and do something in Super League.

“We’ve got to take things each week at a time, and that starts with Leigh this weekend.

“The way we felt after the game is a reflection of the club and the players.

“It’s in the personality of everyone to compete and win stuff.

“It’s part of the club’s DNA.”

Leigh have enjoyed an impressive year so far.

Under the guidance of former Warriors coach Adrian Lam, the Leopards have reached the final of the Challenge Cup and currently sit second in the Super League table.

“I’ve been really impressed with them,” Wardle added.

“I think many people underestimate how good they are.

“They’ll be on a high after the game the other day.

“It should be a good match because we’re trying to bounce back and they’re trying to keep the momentum going.

“They will throw a lot at us and will challenge us, but I’m sure we’ll be up for it.

“If you look at what John Asiata does through the middle for them, he’s that connection between the middles and the halves.

“It’s about controlling him as much as we can.

“The biggest threat is Lachlan Lam, he’s playing really well at the minute and he’s the one to keep an eye on.

“The atmosphere was electric when we played them earlier this year so hopefully being at home we can replicate that, I can’t wait.

“Wigan V Saints and Wigan V Warrington are more of a given because of their time in Super League together, but it’s a massive game against Leigh.

“It’s a Battle of the Borough, it’s something all the fans talk about and it’s something the players discuss as well.

“It should be a tough game.”

Since joining Wigan ahead of the 2023 campaign, Wardle has scored six times in 18 Super League games for the club.

“I’m really enjoying it, and I like to think that’s showing in my performances, but I still feel like there’s still quite a bit left in me to go,” he stated.

“I want to improve as much as I can.