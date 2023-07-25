OPINION: Leigh Leopards' journey to the Challenge Cup final is one of rugby league's greatest stories

Matty Peet’s side will be preparing to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while across the borough the Leythers are planning ahead to a date at Wembley on August 12 following their victory over St Helens.

Adrian Lam has had a huge impact since his appointment at Leigh Sports Village prior to the 2022 season.

The former Wigan coach has guided the club to success in the 1895 Cup, promotion from the Championship, and now a Challenge Cup final.

Adrian Lam

Meanwhile, away from the playing side of things, owner Derek Beaumont has overseen a bold rebrand which is now proving to be a great success.

Changing the club’s name from the Centurions to the Leopards was initially met with ridicule, but it’s passed the test of time, and has symbolised the start of a new era.

Beaumont has also made the Sports Village the place to be on a match day, with some of their pre-game shows rivalling the entertainment of most Super League Grand Finals.

Back to the highs on the field, and there’s no doubt the Leigh fans will rise to the occasion of being at Wembley.

Their last appearance in the Challenge Cup final came all the way back in 1971, while prior to that they had also played in the 1921 showpiece occasion.

History is on their side, with the club lifting the famous trophy both times.

Huge credit must go to Lam for their run to this year’s final, and the overall job he’s been able to do.

He’s revitalised himself following the disappointing end to his stint with Wigan.

His decision to join Leigh in the Championship has been well and truly justified.

He’s not just guided them to Super League, he’s made them one of the most competitive sides in the competition.

Some of the signings have been inspired.

Lachlan Lam, who was a junior at St Pats during his dad’s playing days with the Warriors, has been truly influential, and is a key component in the success of the Leopards.

Meanwhile, they’ve also recruited plenty of experience, including the likes of Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe.

One of the greatest stories inside the Leigh squad is that of Josh Charnley.

The winger has truly rediscovered his love for the game, as well as his best form- with 22 tries in Super League this year.

On Saturday afternoon, it was Oliver Holmes and Hardaker who scored for Leigh in their 12-10 semi-final win against Saints at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

There was late drama, with Jonny Lomax going over for a late try.

Tommy Makinson had the opportunity to send the game to golden point, but was unable to successfully add the extras.

It was a tie that will go down in Leigh’s history, and they will be hoping to write another chapter next month.

Leigh’s form this year just adds an extra layer of interest to their games with Wigan.

It’s fantastic for the borough to have two strong clubs, and the rivalry will only grow in years to come.