The winger is set to make his competitive debut for the club on Saturday against Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Former Wigan scrum-half Sammut describes his former London Broncos teammate as the “ultimate professional” and states he will put the team first.

He said: “He’s a player who doesn’t shy away from the hard stuff. He won’t take a backwards step and is a very physical human being, so will throw himself amongst it with no care whatsoever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrod Sammut has tipped Abbas Miski to be a popular figure at Wigan

“When he’s on the field, he’s one of those really honest players. If he’s not doing something or the team isn’t, he will speak his mind. He wants what's best for the team. He’s one of those players who you want around you, due to his ultimate professionalism.

“I had a ball playing with him, I loved having him around because I knew what he delivered. He will lay himself on the line for his team and I think the Wigan fans will thoroughly enjoy seeing him in the cherry and white.

“Obviously he’s come through a good system back home, and is very much a professional athlete, where he takes the time out to ensure he recovers properly. He does the necessities every day to ensure he is at his peak performance.

“He’s got himself in a really good setup at Wigan, who have a handful of players in all positions, so you’ve got to really bide your time and take your opportunity, really making the most of it.

Abbas Miski is set to make his Wigan debut against Toulouse

“He won’t look at that as a downer or shy away from how he plays or what he sees himself doing. He will go about his business in the exact same way, whether he is playing or not.”

Sammut says he encouraged Miski to grab the chance to play for Wigan with both hands.

“We spoke briefly about it, he was ecstatic about the opportunity,” he added.

“I still had my house there when we were at London, so I was seeing if he needed somewhere to live.

“I just said for him personally and career wise, I thought it would be silly to knock it back. I think the way the club conducts itself lines up with his professionalism, so he’s at the right place.”