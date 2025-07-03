Joel Tomkins has been appointed the Catalans Dragons head coach for the rest of the 2025 season

Wigan Warriors old-boy Joel Tomkins has been officially appointed as head coach of Catalans Dragons until the end of the current Super League season.

The 38-year-old returned to the Dragons ahead of this season as an assistant coach to Steve McNamara after a year of coaching in Wigan’s famed youth system. However, McNamara was relieved of his duties back in May, with Tomkins now succeeding McNamara in the role on a short-term deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Tomkins, like his brothers Sam and Logan, is a product of Wigan’s academy and made his Super League debut in 2008. He was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2010, whilst helping the Warriors win a Super League title, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.

The Warrington-born former back-rower was a dual-code international with England, and he racked up more than 300 professional rugby league matches whilst having a three-year spell in rugby union with Saracens between 2011 and 2014. He returned to rugby league in 2014 with Wigan before enjoying stints with Hull KR and Catalans in the latter stages of his career.

Tomkins was training to go into the Fire Service when he received a phone call from Wigan head coach Matt Peet regarding a potential return to the Warriors in a coaching capacity ahead of last season.

After a successful season in which he was on Peet’s backroom staff as Wigan completed the Grand Slam, Tomkins moved to the Dragons in the off-season as defence coach. But now, he has landed his first head coaching role after being officially appointed by the Catalans hierarchy.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as head coach of the Catalans Dragons,” said Tomkins. “I want to thank the club’s owner and directors for the trust they’ve placed in me.

“I still may be early in my coaching journey, but I come into this role with passion, enthusiasm and total belief in what this team can achieve.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn from some outstanding mentors and my experiences within the game, and I’m ready to bring a fresh perspective to the team and club.”