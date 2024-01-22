Two-time Grand Final winner returns to Warriors as part of coaching staff with new role explained

Former Warriors back-rower Joel Tomkins has returned to the club with a new coaching role.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 36-year-old has been appointed as head coach of the club’s scholarship, while also working as an assistant for the academy and reserves.

Tomkins won every honour with the club across two stints, amassing 237 appearances.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Tomkins has returned to Wigan Warriors as part of the club's coaching staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later featured for Hull KR and was a part of the history-making Catalans Dragons side that made their first Grand Final in 2021 alongside Sam Tomkins, Gil Dudson, Tom Davies and Michael McIlorum.

Having left Greater Manchester Fire Rescue Service to take on the coaching role, Tomkins will continue to deliver sessions for charity ‘Sporting Chance’ – set up by ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for me,” Tomkins said of his new role.

“I’ll have my own team at under-16s which I can make a mark with, but with the opportunity to learn from Matty Peet, Sean O’Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai and John Duffy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want the club’s values and behaviours running through all the sides, from top level through to the academy and scholarship.

“My primary goal as the head of the scholarship is to make sure those kids, when they come into the academy, are ready and up to speed.

“We want the same systems running through all teams and if those boys can hit the ground running when they go into the academy and ultimately the first-team, that will be beneficial to the club.”

Tomkins is hoping to pass on his experiences from the game to the club’s rising youngsters, having also volunteered for Wigan’s academy last season.

“I’m really privileged to be back,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been some massive changes since I left in 2018. It’s evolved and the club is going places, it’s exciting.

“One of my goals as a coach is to make sure that those kids when they come through have got that hunger.

"It’s easy at this club because they’re brought up with it from a young age.

"I want to give them a little bit of guidance from my experiences and to learn from my mistakes.