John Bateman happy to be back in familiar territory as star opens up on Wigan exit, 2023 season and Benji Marshall

The 30-year-old back-rower shocked the Warriors at the end of 2022 after requesting to leave for a return to the NRL with Wests Tigers, having previously enjoyed a two-year spell with Canberra Raiders that included reaching the 2019 Grand Final in Australia.

He made 174 appearances for the DW Stadium outfit across two spells, scoring 40 tries and was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

John Bateman, England Rugby League Training at Robin Park Arena

“It’s good to come back here, I’ve got some special memories,” Bateman said.

“It’s always good to see some familiar faces. We’ve had some good moments together.”

Bateman continued: “I probably came back at a time where I probably wasn't really happy and made the decision to be back with family and I’m really thankful to Wigan for bringing me back.

“I hold the club close to my heart, I’ve had some special times here but felt like I wanted to be in the NRL.

“I’m getting a bit older now, so you never knew when that opportunity was going to come back and joining Wests Tigers was a big decision for me and my family.

“I didn’t take it lightly, it took a bit of time to sort it out and think about it but I obviously made the decision to go back.”

His new side finished at the bottom of the ladder in the competition down under and parted ways with veteran coach Tim Sheens, having picked up just four wins from 24.

And the Tigers will be coached by rugby league icon Benji Marshall from 2024, who made close to 350 NRL appearances across an illustrious career that included the 2005 Premiership, a Rugby League World Cup with New Zealand and the Golden Boot as the world’s best player.

“It was a bit different but you learn quite a lot about yourself,” Bateman said.

“It’s been an interesting year and I’m looking forward to going back - but business first in England.

“I don’t take losing lightly. But coming back here and enjoying it and winning again is a big difference.

“He’s a good fella, Benji. He’s got a good connection with the players and staff.

“He knows when to laugh and when to be serious. I’m really looking forward to playing under him.”

Bateman started in the back-row for England in the opening test match against Tonga, and a win in Huddersfield will see the home nation win the historic series following the 22-18 opening triumph in St Helens.

He is set to be joined in the matchday 17 by current Warriors captain Liam Farrell for Saturday’s clash, with winger Matty Ashton also given the nod following an injury to Tommy Makinson.

On the game, Bateman added: “The Tonga boys came over here and it’s a pretty star-studded squad.

“We put a win on them last week and we want to do exactly the same this week. We’ve had another week together and have obviously now played the opposition.