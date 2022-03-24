John Bateman hopes Wigan Warriors can go on a strong run in the Challenge Cup this season

Matty Peet’s side enter the competition this Friday, as they welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium for their sixth round tie (K.O. 7.35pm).

Bateman states the Challenge Cup is something he remembers being special from when he was growing up, and admits he would love to lift the trophy after being on the losing side in the 2017 final at Wembley.

He said: “We would love you to get a cup run. It’s something we’ve all grown up watching on the BBC as a young kid. For me, it was Bradford at the time. I remember going to the town centre for the bus parade when they had won it.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bateman hopes Wigan can go on a cup run this season

“Being a kid and being around there, seeing it packed out, are memories that will stay with me forever.

“They’re massive memories and there would be nothing better than doing that.

“From a selfish point of view, it’s the only trophy I’ve not got my hands on really so I really want to go out there for it. It’s about what we can do as a team, and make sure our game is on.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done something as a club (in the Challenge Cup). We’ve had some good history in it, but it’s now about creating our own with the squad that we’ve got.”

Bateman believes Wigan will be presented with a tough task by Salford on Friday night, which they must be prepared for.

“The Challenge Cup is a completely different ball game to the Super League, we need to take our opportunities because it is a straight knockout,” he added.

“We can’t look past Salford, because they’re playing well at the moment, with a new coach and some new players, so I think it will be a really tough game for us.