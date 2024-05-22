John Bateman named among players Wests Tigers willing to release as part of 'clean-out mission'
That’s according to The Sydney Morning Herald, with reports that chief executive Shane Richardson has flown to England to seek potential interest for some of the club’s ‘underperforming roster’.
Former Wigan Warriors back-rower Bateman returned to the NRL competition with Wests Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign, and is currently sidelined due to a pectoral injury.
Bateman, 30, won two Super League titles in 2016 and 2018 for the Cherry & Whites before initially heading down under with Canberra Raiders, reaching the 2019 Grand Final.
He later returned to the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium for seasons 2021 and 2022 before again agreeing to a move to the NRL with Wests Tigers.
The England international star is contracted with the Tigers until the end of 2026 on a deal believed to be worth $600,000 (£314,000), but could be released early if it benefits the club in freeing up salary cap space.
Head coach Benji Marshall has already added Penrith Panthers superstar Jarome Luai to his squad from next season on a monster five-year deal, with current half-back Jayden Sullivan topping the list of players who could be released from their squad.
Outside-back Brent Naden has also been named as a potential player the club could offload.
It is reported that Richardson will also meet with prospective players in the Super League competition, with the Wests Tigers having picked up just two wins from 10 so far this season.
