John Bateman rubbishes reports he may exit Wigan Warriors

John Bateman

Australia's Fox Sports is among outlets reporting the England international is "edging closer" to a move, suggesting his Australian girlfriend is homesick.

Bateman wrote on Instagram: "I assure I'm 100 per cent committed to being at Wigan and my life back home with my family and friends."

He added: "There is really no substance to any of these stories whatsoever."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said his girlfriend is not pining for a move Down Under, adding: "She has in fact been living the best life ever by being on holiday for the last four months, so let me assure you she's not home sick if anything she's loving England."

She had earlier revealed the reports had led to concerned family and friends at home contacting her to offer support.

Writing on Instagram under the name Amy Reillly, she wrote: "The media is continuing to run with and add to a story that I am homesick and pushing for John to speak to clubs/return to the NRL.

"I just want to come out and say that none of the above is true.

"I have never stated publicly or privately that I am homesick as that is not the case. I love John and I love our life in England. I have no desire to move home at this time.

"I appreciate all the messages of concern to myself and my family, I promise I am absolutely fine."

The source of the story - also being run on the UK's seriousaboutRL website - stems from an interview given by Sydney Daily Telegraph journalist Dean Ritchie to the Big Sports Breakfast radio show in which he said: "It was a whisper over the weekend and now it’s become the talk of a number of clubs."

He went on to suggest Wests Tigers may be interested but also said: "He’s married to an Australian and there’s a suggestion she’d like to come home."

Bateman is not married and Amy finished her post: "PS - no we did not have a secret wedding."

It followed a report by Triple M's Brent Read over the weekend saying Bateman was "eyeing off a shock NRL return".