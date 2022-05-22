John Bateman says Wigan Warriors cannot dwell on the defeat to Hull FC

Matty Peet’s side were defeated 31-22 by Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with a few errors proving costly and allowed their opponents to apply pressure during the game.

Bateman states the team must now look ahead and focus on their next challenge, while also learning certain aspects of the loss in East Yorkshire.

He said: “It’s not good getting a defeat, especially off the back of last week as well. There are quite a few positives and quite a few negatives. Moving forward, we’ve got a big week coming up, so we’ve got to go through it and look at what we need to do.

John Bateman says it's important to look forward

“It’s not a case of them dominating, it was more us giving them the opportunity to do it. We gave penalties away, and I suppose if you start doing that then they will start marching down the field. We’ll fix some stuff up.

“You can’t take anything away from Hull today, they played well. They were probably the better team on the day, but we gave them a couple of hand ups and they took it, and that’s how they won.

“The season is about learning. We learn each week that goes by. We need to focus on next week now, that game is gone I suppose so we just need to move forward.

“It’s going to be more about looking ahead. As a team and as a professional sport you can’t look back much. The more you look back, the more you lose track of looking forward. We have to look forward now and do what we need to do.

“We’ll have a little look at the video, going over it with a fine toothpick. Seeing what we need to do on our edges and middles, and stuff all that.