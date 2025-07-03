John Kear has stepped down from his role as head coach of Wales Rugby League

Appointed in 2014, the 70-year-old guided the Welsh to successive World Cup campaigns in 2017 and the delayed 2021 tournament held in 2022, as well as leading the Dragons to the 2015 European Championship title.

Kear, who recently returned as head coach of Championship side Batley Bulldogs for the remainder of the 2025 season, is second only to Clive Griffiths for the number of matches as head coach of Wales’ senior men’s team.

During his tenure, Kear handed 46 players their Welsh debuts, with his last match in the coaches’ box coming in a win over Jamaica at The Lextan Gnoll in October 2024.

“I have been incredibly proud to lead Wales for the last decade,” said Kear.

“The international camps have been highlights of each and every year, and that is down to the many players and staff members that I’ve shared those experiences with. I leave with some fantastic memories, and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part in those.

“I’d like to thank the board at Wales Rugby League for their support over the years, and I wish James Davies, Richard Hibbard and Clive Griffiths every success as they lead the ongoing fight against the odds to keep such a proud nation competing on the international stage.

“It’s a fight that was led by Brian Juliff for much of my time as head coach, and I’d like to pay a particular tribute to him for entrusting me to lead Wales, and for his dedication and passion that supported the success we had.

“There is some fantastic work being done by volunteers to support a whole new generation of talent who would love nothing more than to pull on a Welsh shirt. Our sport is stronger with Wales as part of it, and I sincerely hope Wales Rugby League is given the support that is needed so it can enjoy a bright future.”

Mark Moxon, who has been Kear’s assistant coach since 2014, has also decided to end his time with Wales.