Josh Charnley applauds the Leigh Leopards fans

It looks likely that Josh Charnley will depart Leigh Leopards at the end of the season, with the experienced winger revealing that his dream ending would include his former club Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, who is currently Super League’s second all-time greatest try-scorer, is out of contract with the Leopards at the end of the current campaign.

Charnley struggled for game time at Leigh for a chunk of this season, having fallen down the pecking order in Adrian Lam’s line-up, with the likes of Darnell McIntosh and Keanan Brand getting the nod on the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Charnley recently returned to the Leigh side following an injury to McIntosh, and surpassed 250 Super League tries with a brace in Leigh’s 28-10 win over Hull KR on Saturday.

But as things stand, the ex-England international will leave Leigh at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire, but he insists he is willing to play anywhere to continue his Super League career and chase the try-scoring record, which is currently held by Leeds Rhinos icon Ryan Hall.

“They've (Leigh) said there might be something there, but nothing really has come of it. I've just left it to (my agent) Kevin Brown to deal with," Charnley said on the latest episode of Sky Sports' The Bench Podcast.

"I want to stay in Super League. I've had in my goals now that I want to be the top try-scorer in Super League. I'd go anywhere, I'm not fussed about travelling. I reckon I've got two years in me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charnley was then asked by Sky Sports presenter Jenna Brooks which club would be his preferred choice to finish his illustrious career with, which also saw him spend a couple of years in rugby union with Sale Sharks.

"Probably to finish at Wigan,” he replied.

“I’m so close to their try-scoring record. I know Liam Marshall has just overtaken me. There’s another little goal there, which would be good.

"Wigan gave me the opportunity to be in this game, and it’d be good to finish off there if I could - if that was there."

Charnley progressed through the famed youth ranks at Wigan, making his debut in 2010. The Chorley-born winger won three Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups and two League Leaders’ Shields with the Warriors.