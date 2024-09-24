Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Super League Dream Team call-up may have come as a surprise to a modest Junior Nsemba, but it certainly didn’t shock any Super League supporters following the back-rower’s stunning breakthrough campaign.

The Wigan academy product is the youngest member of this year’s Dream Team at 20-years-old, named alongside team-mates Luke Thompson, Liam Marshall and Jake Wardle with the Warriors leading the way with more inclusions than any other club.

Given his first chance of the season from the bench against London Broncos in round four, Nsemba went on to make a back-row spot his own following a long-term injury to veteran Willie Isa.

Wigan's Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Luke Thompson and Jake Wardle in this year's Super League Dream Team

He has enjoyed a total of 22 appearances across the 2024 Super League campaign, crossing for seven tries - including his first competition four-pointer in the 40-12 win over Leigh Leopards in April – and has played a huge part in Wigan’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph, winning the title back-to-back for the first time ever.

“I was actually in church when I found out. Sam Eseh came over to me and congratulated me,” Nsemba said of his Dream Team selection.

“I go to the same church as Sam, Patrick Mago has been there too. It’s amazing. Everything I do is through God. I went to church praying for a good season at the start, and I feel like that has happened.

“I was pretty shocked, surprised and excited to be recognised. This means that I’ve got to keep a standard for myself as well as the Wigan team now."

The Wigan St Judes amateur rose through the youth ranks at the Warriors, coached by now first-team boss Matt Peet in the academy, with Nsemba making his senior bow in 2022 against Hull KR.

And the talented youngster has shared his admiration for the ‘family man’ head coach, who has led the Warriors to six titles in just three years in charge.

“I’ve been with Matty since I was young and through the scholarship,” Nsemba added.

“He’s guided me all the way, and he’s pretty close to my parents. He’s a family man, and I appreciate how close he is with my parents.

“I’m a big family man as well and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”