Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old became the first non-British player to receive Wigan’s famous number 13 jersey ahead of the new year, and has delivered in the iconic shirt in the early stages of the season.

He featured for the full 80 minutes in the bruising World Club Challenge victory against Penrith Panthers – his former club – while also playing big parts in the Super League wins over Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has been impressed by Kaide Ellis' start to 2024

Peet said: “I think he’s been excellent so far this season.

“I love the way he’s playing in attack and in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s mixing his game up really well. He’s carrying strong, but he’s showing his ability to move the ball as well.”

The Australian has led Wigan’s defensive desire in the early stages of the season alongside hooker Brad O’Neill, with Peet admitting that was always going to be the challenge for the duo following departures at the end of the previous season - and a challenge they’re taking with both hands.

Wigan limited the star-studded Penrith Panthers to just two tries last month, who averaged 27 points per round across the regular 2023 NRL season.

“That was the challenge, having lost Sam Powell and Morgan Smithies, two really industrious, quality defenders who led us around from a defensive point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a part of the challenge for those two in Kaide and Brad.”

Wigan travel to newly promoted side London Broncos in round four as Saturday’s opponents remain winless, falling to a late heartbreak to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Peet is expected to take a full strength squad to the capital and will not underestimate Mike Eccles’ side, but admits the focus in training has been on themselves.

“I think it’s just a week for us to concentrate on our own performance and where we can improve,” Peet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that against the London Broncos, we’ll come up against a determined team, a dedicated team who at the weekend pushed Hull all the way.