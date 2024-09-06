Young Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba has earned his first England call-up after an impressive 2024 campaign to date, with head coach Shaun Wane naming a 31-strong performance squad ahead of the home autumn series against Samoa.

At 20-years-old, the towering back-rower is the youngest player in the squad after some standout performances for the reigning Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge champions.

Wigan team-mate Liam Marshall is the only other uncapped player named in the England squad, leading the try-scoring charts in Super League with 22 to date.

The prolific winger came on as an interchange in England’s 2022 Rugby League World Cup warm-up victory over Fiji at Salford, however the fixture was not an official Test Match meaning Marshall remains uncapped.

Wigan provide more players than any other club with seven, with Tyler Dupree, Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Harry Smith and Jake Wardle named.

A total of six Australian-based players have been selected, including ex-Wigan pair Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul. Sydney Roosters duo Victor Radley and Dom Young, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth and South Sydney prop Tom Burgess are also named.

John Bateman is also included after a move to Warrington Wolves from NRL side Wests Tigers midway through the 2024 season.

On the squad, England boss Wane said: “I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad as we look ahead to the end-of-season Test matches against Samoa.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places.

“With a few weeks still left in both domestic campaigns, I am expecting these players to continue to stand up at the business end of the season and earn their place in the final squad I assemble to face Samoa.

“There is definitely a bit of history and rivalry between ourselves and the Samoans following the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, and we will be hoping people come out to support us as we look for a series victory on home soil.”

England will play the Rugby League World Cup finalists at the Brick Community Stadium and Leeds’ AMT Headingley Stadium on Sunday, October 27, and Saturday, November 2, respectively.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that Sam Tomkins will return to the England set-up as team manager, with Andy Last and Lee Briers continuing as Wane’s assistant coaches.

England squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)