The 19-year-old, who made his debut in 2022, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year with 15 appearances, including his first try for the club in the Challenge Cup sixth round triumph against Leeds Rhinos.

He underwent surgery during the off-season on a meniscal repair, forcing him to miss the start of the new season.

Junior Nsemba is back to full fitness and raring to go

But the talented back-rower marked his return in the 60-22 victory over London Broncos in the capital - one of eight Wigan academy products to feature at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

He now knows his next job is to compete for a regular place in Wigan’s match day squad with a talented forward pack, while fellow back-rower Sam Walters continues with his rehab following a broken collarbone sustained in pre-season.

“It’s been a long time, so to get back out on the pitch, it felt pretty special,” Nsemba said.

“With Wigan, we do have a very competitive squad. So getting into the team, it will be very difficult.

“I love competing in this club, against the group of players that we have.

“It’s only bettering me and bettering them as well, so we can work harder for each other.

“All I’ve got to do now is work hard on the pitch and show Matty [Peet] why I think I should be in the squad."

The time away from the field allowed the academy product to put on size, ready for another successful season in cherry & white.

Nsemba also signed a new four-year contract last October, locking him in until at least the end of 2027.

“I used to be 100kg, now I’m 110kg,” the teenager explained.

“I’m glad I’ve put on a good size, I’m feeling better than I did last year.

"With my knee being better, I feel fitter and I feel bigger, so I feel like I can carry myself well this year.

“We’ve still got most of the season ahead. I want to improve on last year, which was my breakthrough year.