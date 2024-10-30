Super League’s Young Player of the Year and Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba has set the record straight on the worrying-looking collision he suffered during the Grand Final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play was stopped as the 20-year-old towering back-rower received treatment on the field, and later went on to pass a head injury assessment to return to the action against Hull KR – welcomed back down the touchline to an enormous roar.

For the first time since the Super League showdown earlier in October, Nsemba has confirmed that the main concern was for his neck at the Theatre of Dreams after heavy contact with two Hull KR defenders and the Old Trafford turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since linked up with England for the Test series against Samoa, named as one of only two uncapped players alongside team-mate Liam Marshall, with Shaun Wane’s side winning the first match 34-18 in Wigan.

Junior Nsemba is one of two uncapped players currently in Shaun Wane's England squad

“I’m good, it was an injury to my neck,” Nsemba explained.

“I think people thought I was knocked out, but it was a bang to my neck. I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t pass it [a head injury assessment].

“I was good, I feel good. Then with the celebrations, we enjoyed some time together. We did fancy dress, I went as Bronny James, and Sam Eseh went as LeBron James.”

Nsemba did not feature at the Brick Community Stadium for the first international Test, with ex-Wigan stars Kai Pearce-Paul and John Bateman named to start in the back-row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the youngster has his targets set on earning his first England cap in Leeds on Saturday in the second and final Test against Ben Gardiner’s star-studded side, with a double-header at Headingley Stadium alongside England Women against Wales.

“Hopefully, I just need to do what I can to impress Shaun Wane,” Nsemba said.

“I strive to play, I want to be playing alongside these great names. At the same time, I’m still learning. I’m happy with how it’s going so far in the camp.

“The time in camp so far has been great. I’ve been training hard with the lads and it’s certainly an experience I’ve been wanting to have.”