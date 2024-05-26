Junior Nsemba shines for Wigan Warriors as head coach praises rising talent’s attitude

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior Nsemba scored only his second-ever Super League try during the 26-6 triumph over Salford Red Devils with another blistering display for the reigning champions.

Salford and England half-back Marc Sneyd was no match for the 19-year-old back-rower, who charged his way over from 20 metres as Wigan claimed their ninth win of the season to sit joint-top of the Super League table with St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

Warriors centre Adam Keighran opened the scoring thanks to an Abbas Miski break just 10 minutes into the Round 12 Super League clash, before Nsemba charged to the line with a stunning effort.

Junior Nsemba enjoyed his second-ever Super League try in the victory over Salford

Wigan laid the platform in the first half with a 100% completion rate as Brad O’Neill crossed for his own second of the season for an 18-0 lead at the break, while reigning Man of Steel Bevan French rounded off the scoring at the Salford Community Stadium with Wigan academy product Oliver Partington scoring for the hosts in the second half.

Towering teenager Nsemba yet again showed his class, with the youngster contracted until the end of 2027 at The Brick Community Stadium, and could be adding his name into the mix for Shaun Wane’s England outfit with a confirmed test against France later in June.

“He's doing some good things,” Wigan head coach Matt Peet said.

“We're very proud of the way Junior is conducting himself at the moment.

“Just his attitude to improve, to concentrate on his performances and his practice.

“He's a very popular member of the squad and all the coaches like him as well.”

Academy product Nsemba scored his first-ever try during last year’s Challenge Cup sixth round triumph over Leeds Rhinos, and recently helped the 20-time cup winners to a place at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

Peet continued: “He's very driven and he's always been the same really.

“Junior is very diligent and asks good questions.

“You can tell he's been brought up well as he’s very respectful. His family are at the heart of everything he does and you can tell he's a very respectful young bloke and he is a pleasure to work with him.