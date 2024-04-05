Junior Nsemba’s ‘amazing’ feeling as teenage back-rower targets more first-team opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old was named the official man of the match against Leigh Leopards following his first-ever Super League try, slicing through a gap created by Harry Smith in the dominant performance over their local rivals.

It marked Nsemba’s second senior try, having scored in last year’s Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round of the competition.

Junior Nsemba enjoyed his first-ever Super League try in the win over Leigh Leopards

“It was an amazing feeling, getting out there with the boys and getting my first Super League try,” Nsemba said following the rpund seven win.

“I can’t explain how I was feeling. And scoring in front of the fans was good.”

The clash marked the rising star’s third appearance of the 2024 season, while head coach Matt Peet admitted he was disappointed not to get the towering youngster on the field from the interchange bench against St Helens on Good Friday.

Looking forward, Nsemba has his sights set on more first-team opportunities with back-to-back games against Castleford Tigers ahead in cup and league respectively.

“I thought I played all right,” Nsemba reflected.

“It was a very tough game, so as a team we had to rise to the occasion, start fast and be consistent.

"Personally for my performance, I feel like I did the best I could.

“If you get the opportunity at this club, you need to take it with two hands.