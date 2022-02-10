Kai Pearce-Paul praises Wigan Warriors' family atmosphere heading into the new season

The 20-year-old is enjoying the current feel around the team and admits there is a good bond between them all.

With plenty of changes around Robin Park during the off-season, Pearce-Paul says it has all had a positive impact.

He said: “Being a player and having the same feel that we’ve all had through pre-season, where we are all so connected, makes me excited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Pearce-Paul is enjoying the family feel around the Wigan squad

“Every factor has helped to create that, whether that’s the fans, the new coaches, the new players, or the new systems in place, it all adds together.

“There’s a lot more confidence and we are like a family. You are excited to go to training and learn.

“With our coaches we’ve got great experiences from great players (Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin). Matty (Peet) has come through all the youth systems, and Shaun Wane is here as well.

“On paper it’s very very strong, and everything is coming together. We are adding another layer every week and it doesn’t feel like there’s a way down from here, we are just on a diagonal line upwards.

Pearce-Paul in action last season

“It’s a very exciting year for Super League and for us in particular.”

Pearce-Paul says he’s enjoyed working with the new recruits so far, including one who he knows from his time growing up in London.

“I’m living with Ramon (Silva) who I knew down South through rugby and his family, so it’s good to have him up here,” he said.

“The other boys who have come have jumped in really well too. They’re just part of the group and have brought a great bit of energy to the team, making a difference in terms of the rugby. It will be exciting to see them progress.”

After making 19 appearances last year, Pearce-Paul wants to build on that and improve further.

“For me it’s always good,” he said.

“Last year I had a good run of games under my belt but there is always room for development, especially with the coaching staff around me.

“I always want to get better, I can’t wait to see how the new year goes. I want to give it my all and do as much as I can for myself and the team as a whole.”

Pearce-Paul has enjoyed being able to interact with people in the community during pre-season, and admits what a big difference it makes having the fans behind the team on a match day.

“The community work has been really good, it’s been really nice going to different places because people really appreciate it,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling and it’s always good to give back to the town when they support us week in week out.

“It’s good that fans will be able to be back in the stadium for the whole time, we got a really good turnout at the end of last year, with a great atmosphere.

“It’s moments like that which you look back on and makes you look forward to the next game."