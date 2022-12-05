Kai Pearce-Paul to leave Wigan Warriors at the end of 2023 in order to make NRL move
Kai Peace-Paul will depart Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2023 season.
The 21-year-old, who recently represented England at the Rugby League World Cup, will take up an opportunity in the NRL.
Since joining Wigan in 2020, Pearce-Paul has played 38 games for the first team, scoring four tries.
Executive director Kris Radlinksi said: “We are all disappointed to lose Kai.“Having paid a transfer fee to London Broncos three years ago, our coaches have developed a very raw talent into an international rugby league player.“We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai’s desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.“Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.“We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure.”