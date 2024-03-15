Kaide Ellis believes Wigan’s work rate was ‘highest of season so far’ despite defeat scare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having led 10-0 in the early stages of the second half, two back-to-back tries from Salford Red Devils saw them overtake the reigning champions with 15 left on the clock.

Things got worse when half-back Harry Smith was sent to the sin-bin on 70 minutes for a professional foul, holding back a chasing Ryan Brierley to a grubber kick.

Kaide Ellis in action against Salford Red Devils

However, a risky short drop-out by Marc Sneyd fell into the arms of Jake Wardle to turn the game in Wigan’s favour once more, before Bevan French sealed the victory on the full-time hooter for a 22-12 victory at the Salford Community Stadium.

Australian Ellis said: “Playing against Salford, the style of rugby they play, it’s always a fast game. We need to tighten things up defensively and with the ball.

“But our energy and our work rate, I think it was probably the highest of the season.

“That’s what you want when you’re not at your best; you still want to be working hard, so that’s definitely a positive.”

He continued: “Salford played really well. You’ve got to do a lot of running against them and they like to offload as well, so you’ve got to be very switched on.

“They hung in there and we always knew we’d hang in there as well, we’re an 80 minute team.

“Jake Wardle did well to scoop that up and score and Bevan is just Bevan, putting the game away there.

“He’s a very scary man to defend one-on-one, it’s just natural instincts from Bevan.

“It’s why he is the player that he is and he did well to slice through.”

Ellis, 27, admits there was no panic when the reigning champions fell behind in the closing stages, threatening their long winning run.

And the two late scores saw Wigan maintain their spot at the top of the Super League table as Matt Peet’s side remain the only unbeaten squad in the competition.

“Any try conceded, no matter what it is, we usually get together in a tight huddle and someone from the leadership team will give a direct order for the next set,” Ellis added.

“We didn't look at the screen; we sort of forget about the score.

“We went down there and drove King Vuniyayawa back to the in-goal and that kicked us into gear and got us home.

“And when Harry Smith went to the sin-bin, we mentioned that we had to work even harder and cover your mate, which I thought we did really well.

“I wasn’t expecting the short drop-out. It’s a 50-50; sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn’t.

"I think if they kick it long and back themselves to defend, they maybe knock us off.