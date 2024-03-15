Unexpected short-drop out a delight for Warriors centre Jake Wardle in game-changing try

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having gained a 10-0 advantage thanks to tries from wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski on either side of half-time after a sloppy start to the round five fixture, the Red Devils turned the game with their own back-to-back scores.

Attacking kicks resulted in tries for Paul Rowley’s outfit, the first for back-rower Sam Stone before team-mate Tim Lafai crossed for his opening try of the season, with both converted by Marc Sneyd for a 12-10 lead.

Wigan's Jake Wardle scored his second try of the season against Salford

But the Salford half-back’s short drop-out attempt on 75 minutes went badly wrong when his side couldn’t collect the ball in the air, giving Wardle space to score from 10 metres out with a man down – Harry Smith sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul on Ryan Brierley.

“I didn’t really expect it,” Wardle admits.

“I thought they were going to kick long. But obviously the opportunity came and when I got the ball, I had the space to the try-line.

“We practise scenarios in training. But for it to happen in a game, it was quite nice.”

Bevan French’s try on the full-time hooter sealed the victory as Wigan extended their winning start to 2024 to remain at the top of the Super League table.

“We got a drop-out straight from kick-off, it’s all about reaction and I thought we reacted pretty well to their tries,” England centre Wardle continued.

“Bevan is a special player, a bit of space and he’ll take it.

“It was a tough game and the scoreline reflects that.

“That last try pushes the score out a bit more, but Salford really challenge you defensively.

“They’ve got some really good players on the edge; Macdonald and Lafai in the centres, they’re a handful.

“But we’ve got a good belief in the club. We know that it’s not always going to be perfect, going behind is going to happen. It’s how we react to it.