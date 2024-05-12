Kevin Brown gushes over Wigan’s strong second half performance against Giants: ‘Best I’ve seen all season’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former England half-back and current Sky Sports pundit Kevin Brown labelled Wigan’s second half performance against Huddersfield as the ‘best’ he’s seen all season.

The Warriors enjoyed six tries in the second 40 to race away for a dominant 48-6 victory over Ian Watson’s Giants, having led 12-6 at the break thanks to an opening score from Liam Marshall and another from magic Bevan French.

In-form winger Marshall completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes to lead Super League’s try-scorers with 12.

Former half-back Kevin Brown was full of praise for Wigan's second half performance against Huddersfield

He was joined by braces from French and Lebanon international Abbas Miski as well as a fifth try for the club for Kruise Leeming, with Harry Smith kicking eight from nine.

Former Super League half-back and England international Brown was full of praise for Wigan’s efforts in the second 40 at the John Smith’s Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Brown, who made his senior debut with the Warriors in 2003, retired at the end of 2021 with more than 400 career appearances, including starting at half-back for England in the 2017 World Cup final against Australia.

“In terms of a 40 minute performance, I think that’s probably the best I’ve seen from any team all season,” he said.

“The way that they just combined, with threat all over the field and backed up defensively. They came out real hard-nosed.

“They moved the ball at the start of the second half, they had a patient kicking game and really sucked the energy out of the Giants. And then when it started to open up, showed their brilliance and what they’ve got time and time again.