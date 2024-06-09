Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kris Radlinski admits he has never seen a Wigan Warriors outfit as closely connected as the current squad as the chief executive shared glowing praise following the record-extending 21st Challenge Cup triumph.

Matt Peet’s impressive side have now conquered the rugby league world across the last nine months, cementing their names in history by becoming only the third team in the modern era to hold all four major trophies available at once.

The Warriors claimed an 18-8 victory over Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves under the arch, with the Challenge Cup trophy to be on display at the club’s HQ alongside the Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge.

Wigan Warriors claimed their 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington Wolves at Wembley

“It’s huge,” Radlinski said.

“This team will be remembered for 10, 15, 25 years - this team did it - and they did it in a good manner.

“Matt referenced it all week, he said, ‘You’re a good team, but you’ve an opportunity to become a great team just by getting that one,’ so they’ve not shied away from that this week.

“I’ve been among the group this week, and we started the week with nerves, but when you’re with them, they are so calm and focused and that just takes everything away, so I was probably pretty confident going into the game that we’d do it.

“There’s been a lot of noise this week after last week, resting players and was it wrong and all that, so we blocked a lot of it out and just focused, and it was impressive.”

Radlinski himself enjoyed a decorated career for hometown club Warriors, winning 10 major honours, but admits he’s never seen a team as tightly-bonded as the current Wigan outfit.

Eight of the match day 17 came through the club’s academy system as Saturday marked the first victory at the national stadium since 2013 – while they were winners in 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Peet’s first season as head coach.

“I have to say they are a pretty special bunch these men,” the former full-back continued.

“The bond, how close they are as friends: it’s pretty amazing to see.

“I’ve never seen a group like it, in all my career at the club, they are as tight as I’ve seen.”

Australian stand-off Bevan French won the majority of votes following his inspirational performance on the biggest stage to receive the Lance Todd Trophy, scoring a try and assisting rising star Zach Eckersley in the capital.

Leader Liam Farrell scored the match-winner in the second half to help Wigan on their way to a record-extending title, with a crowd of 64,845 - the biggest since 2017.

“We are sitting on the Man of Steel, and we are sitting on the Lance Todd as well. Abbas won top try-scorer last year, so we’ve almost got the individual awards as well tied up, which is amazing,” Radlinski continued.

“All testament to Matt who is just an impressive individual and is going to get better and better.