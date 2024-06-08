Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been told by head coach Matt Peet on Monday that he was set to play at Wembley, Zach Eckersley admits his week included plenty of excitement and some nerves but ultimately says that he achieved a ‘dream’ by helping Wigan Warriors to a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup victory.

The 20-year-old youngster from Oldham grabbed his chance with both hands on the biggest stage, opening the scoring thanks to a slick kick assist from Lance Todd Trophy winner Bevan French as Wigan went on 18-8 victors over Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves.

The appearance at the national stadium marked only his fifth for the club’s senior outfit, and only his third start as he partnered Abbas Miski on the right edge.

Zach Eckersley opened the scoring at Wembley in only his fifth senior appearance for Wigan Warriors

“Matt called me on Monday night and told me that I was playing. Since then, it was just excitement,” the academy product said.

“It was nice to know that he trusted me to play. It made me relax, and since that call, I was just buzzing to play.

“This morning when I woke up I was nervous. But if you’re not nervous, I think it doesn’t mean anything to you. Nervous energy is good energy, and I was buzzing to play with the boys.

“And I was buzzing to play at a place like Wembley and in a Challenge Cup Final.

“You dream of things like this as a kid, scoring tries at Wembley. Like I said, I got called on Monday night and the main thing was getting the job done for the boys and anything else was an added bonus.

“Scoring tries at Wembley is a dream.

“I loved every second.”

Eckersley credited Adam Keighran for his help during the week’s preparation, with the Australian centre having copped a suspension that made him unavailable for the final.

The 27-year-old had been ever-present for the Warriors in 2024, but was charged after being sent off for a dangerous tackle on Warrington's Arron Lindop in the Super League win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“Adam missed out, but he’s helped me all week and supported me through everything,” Eckersley continued.

“I feel bad for him, but I’m glad I managed to get the win for the boys and for him as well because he had played every game.

“He gave me different pointers during the week. In training playing 13 on 13, he’s been my opposite centre this week.

"He’s been challenging me in different areas and then after, any extras I wanted to do, he’s been helping me.

“He’s been first class and I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”

Among the official crowd of 64,845 - the highest since 2017 - Eckersley was watched by 17 of his family members in the capital, sharing his appreciation for the sacrifices his family made on his rugby league journey.

“I had 17 family members here, quite a few came to support,” he said.

“I think they’ll have loved it. Family is massive to me, they did everything for me growing up.

“My grandma and grandad took me to training. I'm from Oldham, so it’s a long drive.