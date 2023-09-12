Kris Radlinski on why Matty Peet can continue the 'next evolution' at Wigan Warriors

Watch more videos on Shots!

And the Warriors chief executive predicts the deal will prove to be 'such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club'.

Peet has overseen a huge upturn on and off the pitch since taking over from Adrian Lam just under two years ago.

Kris Radlinski is backing Matty Peet to create something special over the next few years at Wigan

After delivering the Challenge Cup last year, Peet has guided Wigan to the top of Super League with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

And Radlinski wants the 39-year-old to build on his flying start and create something special at the DW Stadium.

“We have known for a while that we have a very talented coach on our hands," said Radlinski.

"In a short space of time, Matt has grown into one of the most respected head coaches in Super League.

"His man management and communication skills are there for all to see.

"He drives a culture of honesty and connectivity on a daily basis which leads to the players going the extra mile for each other.

"Our board of directors recognised that Matt being here for four more years on a significant extension is such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club.

"I look forward to watching his journey unfold."