News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Kris Radlinski on why Matty Peet can continue the 'next evolution' at Wigan Warriors

Kris Radlinski believes Wigan Warriors have pulled off a real coup in securing the future of head coach Matty Peet until the end of 2027.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 21:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 21:08 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And the Warriors chief executive predicts the deal will prove to be 'such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club'.

Read More
'Wigan Warriors is in my DNA', admits Matty Peet after penning long-term contrac...

Peet has overseen a huge upturn on and off the pitch since taking over from Adrian Lam just under two years ago.

Kris Radlinski is backing Matty Peet to create something special over the next few years at WiganKris Radlinski is backing Matty Peet to create something special over the next few years at Wigan
Kris Radlinski is backing Matty Peet to create something special over the next few years at Wigan
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After delivering the Challenge Cup last year, Peet has guided Wigan to the top of Super League with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

And Radlinski wants the 39-year-old to build on his flying start and create something special at the DW Stadium.

“We have known for a while that we have a very talented coach on our hands," said Radlinski.

"In a short space of time, Matt has grown into one of the most respected head coaches in Super League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His man management and communication skills are there for all to see.

"He drives a culture of honesty and connectivity on a daily basis which leads to the players going the extra mile for each other.

"Our board of directors recognised that Matt being here for four more years on a significant extension is such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club.

"I look forward to watching his journey unfold."

Peet has performed a number of roles since joining Wigan as an Academy player 14 years ago, including coaching in the Scholarship and Academy ranks, Head of Youth Performance and assistant first-team coach.

Related topics:Super LeagueWiganAdrian Lam