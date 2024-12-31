Kris Radlinski Q&A: New recruitment window, salary cap concerns, Jack Farrimond’s potential and topping 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski sat down to discuss a range of topics, including Super League’s new recruitment window, salary cap concerns and topping the historic 2024 Grand Slam season.

In the words of the CEO, does it get much better than what your club enjoyed in 2024?

KR: The success was amazing and I always think about moments. Leigh away in 2023, Oliver Gildart try could have been a try. 20 minutes later, we pick up the League Leaders’ Shield, that takes you to Old Trafford and that gets you the Penrith Panthers game and it’s all started there. The Penrith game was amazing. I don’t think enough emphasis has been put on, to actually win a Grand Slam means playing more games than everybody else, probably partying more than everybody else because you’ve won, which is important, and then you have to make up three games in nine days, which is a big ask.

You need rest at the end of the year, emotional and physical. But when people start to talk about it again, it’s nice to reflect on what has been an amazing year.

Well into pre-season with games already around the corner; how has this time been for you, plus trusting the overseas players to come back in good shape after Christmas?

KR: Some teams, before we had even finished our season, they had already had their recovery and people were starting to train again. Our overseas guys aren’t back until January. The Super League season is a physical journey, but mentally, 10 months is a long time to get it right.

We’re lucky that players look after themselves, it’s very much looking after your body and feeling good. Players come back in good condition. These guys are a dream to work with. I’ve said this often, all coaches coach the same sort of shapes and lines; but it’s the ones who are thinking differently, about the person, the rest and recovery, the family and the life away from rugby, are the ones getting the best out of players. I think Matt does that better than most, he spends a long time sitting on the floor and talking to players. He builds that trust and rapport with players, and it’s pretty special.

What’s important as well, the rest of the players who are in here at Robin Park and doing long days, they respect and know that they’ll [overseas and international players] come back and bring something.

With five more academy players promoted to the senior team, you must be proud watching youngsters get their chances at the club?

KR: It’s a business model that’s worked for us and we’ll always continue to do that. Our team does a great job where these guys train early, do work experience and give them a sense of hard work and real life.

I always say that significant gains can be made in pre-season. Some of these lads can put on 5kg in their body shapes and can win a lot of friends in pre-season as well. The senior guys, they’ll notice if there’s a young guy going above and beyond and he builds a reputation. I don’t think you can waste that period as a young player. It’s a chance to shine.

One of the most exciting prospects at the club currently is Jack Farrimond. How would you reflect on his progress, plus anything you can share on his current contract situation?

KR: Jack has probably got around four-and-a-half years left. I think we did a six-year deal with him with a development plan, and spent a lot of time looking at what he’d do in 2023, which might have been training with the first-team, 2024 playing a handful of first-team games and potentially a loan, and so on with progression. It was a very honest conversation with him and his dad.

I don’t think we announced it at the time because it was an academy contract, but he’s tied up long-term.

He had courage to score that try at Magic Weekend, a big game against Saints, that’s mature thinking. The best thing about that for me was all the other lads celebrating with him. It was a strong moment in a really important game.

George Williams was doing things at 14 that he shouldn’t have been doing; not necessary just scoring tries, but kick chases, and support play. Jack’s the closest I’ve seen to him.

Matty Smith has returned as head coach of the academy, was that someone you were keen to get back involved at the club?

KR: Matty Smith is a student of the game, he’s very intelligent. He’s done a great job with St Helens Women. When we found out Joel Tomkins was moving to Catalans, we were having a look around and his name was brought up. Matt Peet met with him and liked what he saw. I think it’s great for the department. I think he’ll grow here as well.

With a new recruitment window from December 1, off-contract players at the end of the next season allowed to talk to rival clubs, has that changed negotiations much at the club?

KR: Me and Matt are aware of the new date, and we’re more than comfortable with a new deadline. The way the squad is, and with the length of contracts players have signed, we’ve not got loads to do. Recruitment is a 12-month discussion.

What we don’t know in the future is what the salary cap is going to look like. I think that doesn’t allow you to plan, and we’ve got threats from the NRL with coaches over there with experience, knowledge and insight of Super League. We’ve got to be really careful and strategic about what it looks like, allowing you to plan for the future.

Finally, how do you top 2024?

KR: Of course, everyone is buzzing for Las Vegas. Liam Farrell is the standard driver of everything, he’s the one who leads everything. As long as you’ve got somebody like that, who doesn’t get carried away with much and remains focussed. Can we do it all again? Who knows. Are we in a good place to do it all again? Probably. Everything is stable and everything is set, and then it’s up to us.