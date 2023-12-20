Kruise Leeming eager to learn more under ‘high quality’ coaching team: ‘There’s nothing that’s missed’

Kruise Leeming has been coached by some of the game’s biggest names in his career to date - but the 28-year-old hooker is especially excited to learn more under the backroom staff at new club Wigan Warriors.

Kruise Leeming has made 170 Super League career appearances to date across spells with Huddersfield and Leeds

Leeming was among the first group to report to pre-season training earlier in November, joining fellow new recruits Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan at the Super League champions.

Having been coached by the likes of Justin Holbrook, Paul Anderson and Richard Agar, Leeming has hailed Peet’s backroom staff upon his arrival to the club, which boasts legends Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai as assistants, as well as former Warriors boss and current England head coach Shaun Wane in a leadership role at the DW Stadium outfit.

“It’s something that’s really apparent and nice here, you’ve got the generations of players still involved in the game and the generations of success that are still involved in the game,” Leeming said.

“Matt Peet refers back to the success Shaun Wane had with the team while he’s [Wane] watching over the team - he’s putting his watchful eye on what we’re doing and he’s tipping Matty Peet up.

“Then there’s Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai, there's such a high quality of performance staff that you’ve got there, all adding their little bits in.

“There’s nothing really that’s missed.”

Despite the successes of 2023, lifting the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title, Leeming says it has been ‘refreshing’ to join the club already solely focussed on the 2024 campaign.

“To come here and to have the year they’ve just had, not one person has spoken about it,” the ex-Leeds captain said. “It’s all about this next year and what we’re going to do and it’s really refreshing.

“In sport, you’ve got to have a short memory, whether you play well or not, you’ve got to get over it, dust yourself down and go again.

“I think that’s what Wigan seem to have really well here and you can tell just by being around the place, the atmosphere, the way that the lads are, you can see why they have been successful.