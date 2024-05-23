Kruise Leeming on Wigan’s ‘humble culture’ and the desire to ‘strive for greatness’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan’s ‘humble culture’ is driving the desire to improve with each and every week of the competition.

That’s according to off-season recruit Kruise Leeming, who has enjoyed his start to life as a Warrior with the reigning Super League champions.

Wigan booked their place at Wembley for the first time in seven years following a clinical performance over Hull KR, but Leeming admits it’s back to business with the team always looking for improvements within their game.

Kruise Leeming has enjoyed his start to life at Wigan Warriors following his return from the NRL

Matt Peet’s squad produced a magnificent display at the Eco-Power Stadium including a near-perfect first half performance, with five tries and a 91% completion rate on their way to a 38-6 result.

“You can’t tell whether we’ve won those big games. When we get back into work, we just all try to get better and we all try to strive for greatness,” Leeming said.

“It’s a really humble culture and a really enjoyable one to be a part of.

“That’s led by the captain in Liam Farrell and Matty Peet as coach.”

Leeming also credited the club’s winning culture to assistants Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai, who enjoyed great success as players to cement themselves as Wigan legends before joining Peet’s coaching staff.

“They’ve been massive for me and I think for the culture as well, to keep that going,” former Leeds captain Leeming continued.

“Those players have been part of a great culture – a winning culture - and then to keep them in and around the group is massive for the culture – not just the rugby side of it, but being a good person and that side of it as well.”

Having already enjoyed five tries in his time in cherry & white following his return from the NRL, Leeming believes there’s still plenty to come with growing combinations with his team-mates.

The hooker has helped Wigan to the top of the Super League table, as well as a try in the record-equalling World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers earlier in February.

“The quality of players is really good to have on your side,” the 28-year-old continued.

“Bevan French is ridiculous, then there’s Jai Field and Harry Smith.