The off-season recruit is looking forward to getting back into action after missing wins over Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils following an ankle injury sustained in the early stages of his Warriors career.

The 28-year-old battled through the pain barrier to feature in the epic showdown with Penrith Panthers, having picked up the knock on his debut against Castleford Tigers. And he went on to score a crucial try in the hard-fought 16-12 result to lift their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title.

Wigan's Kruise Leeming celebrates Patrick Mago's try against Castleford

“It was painful, I wasn’t at 100%, but we needed to do what we needed to do to win that game,” Leeming explained.

“We made an educated decision with the staff and medical team and me and Matty [Peet] were speaking through the week and I think we made the right decision.

“Obviously I played my part, coming on and scoring, so I was happy about that.

“There’s a fine line between playing through the pain barrier and giving the team something, or costing your team because you can’t do the job.

"I felt like I came on, did my bit and didn’t cost the team, so I was happy with that.”

The England international admits it’s been tough to watch from the sidelines in the early part of the 2024 season, having also scored on his first appearance in the 32-4 win at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in round one.

He returns to Wigan’s squad for the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Championship side Sheffield Eagles, replacing full-back Jai Field in the 21-man squad in the only change made by head coach Matt Peet.

“It has been hard watching the boys; they’ve done really well, but as professional rugby league players, we want to play,” Leeming said.

“You want to be out there and taking part.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but we knew going into the World Club Challenge, the possibility of me being out for a couple of weeks because my ankle wasn’t right.

“It wasn’t the worst case scenario. I’ve had a couple of weeks out, we’ve won and now it’s good to be back.”

Wigan host Mark Aston’s side at the DW Stadium on Friday, with Leeming himself a winner of the prestigious competition back in 2020 with Leeds Rhinos, starting in their behind-closed-doors 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils at Wembley.

Sheffield head into the clash unbeaten in 2024, including the 1895 Cup and their Championship opening win over highly-rated Toulouse Olympique.

On Friday’s tie, Leeming continued: “It’s a big occasion.

"The Challenge Cup is a great cup to win and it’s something that us as a club will be looking to achieve this year.