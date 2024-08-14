Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming has thrown his support behind extending the future of Magic Weekend, and has expressed interest in seeing Super League’s showcase event taken abroad in the coming years.

The future of Magic Weekend had been up in the air, with Elland Road to become the sixth venue to host the rugby league festival since the concept was launched in 2007.

The move to West Yorkshire from Newcastle United’s St James’ Park left many questioning whether it would be the last ever instalment of Magic - but reports from Love Rugby League have confirmed that there is a future for the popular weekend event, which sees a whole round of Super League action under one roof, although the next destination is yet to be determined, according to the publication.

Super League's showcase event is heading to the home of Leeds United this weekend as Wigan take on rivals St Helens

It’s a decision that will be welcomed by the majority in the sport, including one-time England international Leeming, who would also like to see options abroad explored - with Dublin and Paris both named as potential future destinations.

The 28-year-old further believes that the sport shouldn’t be questioning the future of Magic Weekend, but looking at the potential of adding another to the calendar year.

He said: “The chance for all these fans to get together and enjoy the same spectacle, seeing players they wouldn’t normally see, looking for teams that they wouldn’t normally look for; there are not many sports where you’d be able to get the fans all sat next to each other, so for that alone, it’s such a good way to represent our sport.

“As players, we’re so proud to see different fans all sitting and having a bit of a joke and banter and not taking it too far, and having such a good day. That alone is reason enough to keep it in.

“Then obviously you’ve got the games as well and the rivalries and the spectacle that it creates, I think it would be stupid to get rid of it.

“We should be talking about taking it to new places, even abroad. Let’s see how big we can make it.

“Instead of looking at whether we should keep it or not, we should be looking at if it’s worth having two in the calendar. I think it’s that good of an event.”