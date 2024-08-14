Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 12 Super League clubs head to a new venue of Elland Road for this year’s Magic Weekend with a full round of fixtures at the home of Leeds United.

Wigan Warriors will face rivals St Helens in the middle game on Saturday, while Hull FC and London Broncos will open the competition’s showcase event - with this year marking the 17th Magic Weekend.

Elland Road will become the sixth venue since the concept was launched in 2007, with a weekend of blockbuster clashes in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super League's showcase event is heading to Elland Road this weekend

It will be only the second time since 2012 that Wigan have faced Saints at Magic, while Matt Peet’s side were victorious at Elland Road over their rivals in 2022 on their route to Challenge Cup glory.

“It’s certainly a weekend we look forward to,” Warriors head coach Peet said.

“We generally get a big fixture, this week being a prime example. We get to go up against an outstanding team and an outstanding club, which is usually the case. It’s exciting.

“Then the atmosphere around the game, the fact that every other club is there for the weekend, all other supporters get the opportunity to interact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although there are still rivalries on the terraces, it’s a great atmosphere where everyone comes together and gets on.”

Wigan head into the derby following a busy schedule to open August, with three tough games across 10 days.

Falling to a defeat to Leeds Rhinos in the third fixture, the Cherry and Whites picked up wins over Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards respectively, with Peet praising his side following the hectic period.

“I’m proud of the effort. Even in the Leeds game, I think the effort was there at the start of the game,” the 40-year-old head coach continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think ultimately it was the execution that let us down, then potentially some of the fatigue showed up late in the game.

“We were certainly aiming to get three wins from three, and I think the fact that we ended on a loss can give it a negative feel.

“But we’re still in a relatively decent position in the league. We'd love to be higher and have more wins on the board, but it’s important that we learn and look to improve our performances.”