News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Kruise Leeming: Who is Wigan Warriors' new signing for the 2024 season?

Kruise Leeming will join Wigan Warriors on a four-year deal from 2024.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jun 2023, 20:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 21:08 BST

The hooker has plenty of experience in Super League, having made his debut in the competition back in 2013.

He is currently with the Gold Coast Titans, having made the move to the NRL earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is some more information about Wigan’s latest addition:

Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
Kruise Leeming
Most Popular

Where was Leeming born?

Leeming was born Lobamba, Eswatini, but was raised in Halifax.

Where did Leeming start his career?

He started his professional career with Huddersfield, having come through the Giants academy system.

Read More
Wigan Warriors secure the signature of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming

When did he make his senior debut?

His senior debut came in a Super League game against Warrington Wolves back in 2013, before becoming a more established starter a couple of years later.

Who else has he played for in Super League?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeming made the move to Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 season and won the Challenge Cup in his first campaign.

He also started in last year’s Grand Final defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford.

When did he leave Leeds?

Earlier this season, the hooker departed the Rhinos, after the club allowed him to leave with immediate effect.

During his time at Headingley, he scored 18 times in 65 games.

What are his Super League stats?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, he has made a total of 170 appearances throughout the entirety of his Super League career.

How has Leeming performed in the NRL?

After joining the Gold Coast Titans back in April, Leeming made his NRL debut against St. George Illawarra Dragons.

In six games he has gone over for one try.

He has also made 76 tackles, with an efficiency of 87.4 percent, as well as running a total of 185 metres.

When will he join Wigan?

Leeming will depart Gold Coast at the end of the current campaign, before linking-up with the Warriors for 2024.

Related topics:Super LeagueKruise LeemingNRLLeedsWiganLeeds Rhinos