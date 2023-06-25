Kruise Leeming: Who is Wigan Warriors' new signing for the 2024 season?

The hooker has plenty of experience in Super League, having made his debut in the competition back in 2013.

He is currently with the Gold Coast Titans, having made the move to the NRL earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is some more information about Wigan’s latest addition:

Kruise Leeming

Where was Leeming born?

Leeming was born Lobamba, Eswatini, but was raised in Halifax.

Where did Leeming start his career?

He started his professional career with Huddersfield, having come through the Giants academy system.

When did he make his senior debut?

His senior debut came in a Super League game against Warrington Wolves back in 2013, before becoming a more established starter a couple of years later.

Who else has he played for in Super League?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeming made the move to Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 season and won the Challenge Cup in his first campaign.

He also started in last year’s Grand Final defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford.

When did he leave Leeds?

Earlier this season, the hooker departed the Rhinos, after the club allowed him to leave with immediate effect.

During his time at Headingley, he scored 18 times in 65 games.

What are his Super League stats?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, he has made a total of 170 appearances throughout the entirety of his Super League career.

How has Leeming performed in the NRL?

After joining the Gold Coast Titans back in April, Leeming made his NRL debut against St. George Illawarra Dragons.

In six games he has gone over for one try.

He has also made 76 tackles, with an efficiency of 87.4 percent, as well as running a total of 185 metres.

When will he join Wigan?