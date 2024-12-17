Wigan’s historic Las Vegas clash against Warrington Wolves is set for major backing from the sport’s broadcast partners Sky Sports, dubbed the ‘biggest game in 25 years’.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski admits ‘everyone is buzzing’ for the showdown on March 1, as part of a quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and host to the 2024 Super Bowl in February.

Radlinski was inspired to get Wigan and the Super League competition involved as soon as he watched the first groundbreaking double-header in Sin City that opened the NRL campaign in March.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will be a part of a historic quadruple-header in Las Vegas on March 1

“I remember completely watching Las Vegas earlier this year and I emailed Mike Danson and said, ‘What do you think? Is this what we should be a part of?’. He came back ‘Yes,’ and I contacted them,” Radlinski recalls.

“Then he’s got a business decision to make; what are the benefits of going there? What are the costs? We’re going to lose a home game, and those benefits - yes, but it’s worth it. All I could do was present all the figures and he made the decision.

“I’m lucky that we’ve got a team here who have worked hard and had biweekly meetings for probably the last two or three months. These meetings are becoming a lot more regular now.

“Then there’s things you wouldn’t consider at first, price of meals, training venues and security. We’re just planning our itinerary for the week, we’ve got a venue sorted and all the players are sorted.

“It’s a big piece of work, but it’s amazing. It’s going to be so exciting.”

Around 10,000 fans are expected to make the journey from England, with officials hoping for a near capacity crowd of 65,000 with two NRL matches and an international fixture between England Women and Australian Jillaroos.

Events in Las Vegas will kick-off from the Wednesday in the lead-up, and both Wigan and Warrington are reaping the benefits of their historic Super League match.

“Sky Sports are saying it's the biggest game in 25 years,” Wigan CEO Radlinski continued. “They’re looking at it thinking we’ve got to support this.

“It’s going to be huge. This is something we’ve never been a part of and it’s a great opportunity for us. Everyone is buzzing for it.”