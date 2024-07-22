Latest Super League disciplinary news with Warrington Wolves prop banned ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Just one player has received a suspension from the match review panel following the latest round of Super League action.

Warrington Wolves prop James Harrison has been hit with a two-match ban following his sending off in the24-10 win over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He has received a Grade D head contact charge following his collision with Noah Stephens, with the 26-year-old England international prop also fined £250.

Warrington Wolves prop James Harrison has been hit with a two-match ban ahead of the Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors

It means he is set to miss Friday’s Round 19 clash against Wigan Warriors at The Brick Community Stadium, as well as Warrington’s home fixture against Hull KR the following week.

The club will have the right to appeal the decision.

Leigh’s Ricky Leutele, London’s Sadiq Adebiyi and Salford’s Shane Wright have all been fined £250 for respective Grade B dangerous contact charges.

No Wigan Warriors players have been charged following the 24-22 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

