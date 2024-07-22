Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just one player has received a suspension from the match review panel following the latest round of Super League action.

Warrington Wolves prop James Harrison has been hit with a two-match ban following his sending off in the24-10 win over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He has received a Grade D head contact charge following his collision with Noah Stephens, with the 26-year-old England international prop also fined £250.

It means he is set to miss Friday’s Round 19 clash against Wigan Warriors at The Brick Community Stadium, as well as Warrington’s home fixture against Hull KR the following week.

The club will have the right to appeal the decision.

Leigh’s Ricky Leutele, London’s Sadiq Adebiyi and Salford’s Shane Wright have all been fined £250 for respective Grade B dangerous contact charges.

No Wigan Warriors players have been charged following the 24-22 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.