The 34-year old, who made his debut under Shaun Wane in 2016, is currently just one game away from making his 200th appearance for Wigan.

“Willie is a crucial member of this team and I am delighted he has committed to the club," said coach Matty Peet.

Willie Isa has extended his stay with Warriors for a further 12 months

“He has put in some excellent performances this year and he continues to drive standards on and off the field.

“We feel his presence will be essential, with the introduction of some new players from our Academy and from other clubs.

"His leadership and guidance will help show them the expectations of the club.”

The two-time Grand Final winner has become a key member of Peet’s senior playing group, renowned for his professionalism and humility.

“I’m happy to continue the journey with the club and build on the years of hard work and love for the team," said Isa.

“I am always grateful and privileged to be in this position and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the team soon.”

Born in Auckland, Isa represented the Australian Schoolboys at Under-15s level.

He played for New South Wales Under-17s before making his senior debut for Penrith Panthers aged 19 in 2008.

After spells with Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings, Isa joined Wigan in 2016, winning the Grand Final in his first season.