Lee Radford departs Castleford Tigers days after defeat to Wigan Warriors

His final game in charge of the club was Friday’s 36-0 defeat to the Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The fixture had been close during the opening 40 minutes, with the Tigers working Wigan hard in defence; before Matty Peet’s side took full control in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marked their third straight defeat at the start of this current season, with previous losses coming against Hull FC and St Helens.

Lee Radford

On his departure, Radford said: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, it can kick start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”