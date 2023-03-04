His side were defeated 36-0 by Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night, as Liam Marshall went over for a hat-trick to condemn the Yorkshire club to their third straight defeat.

Despite the visitors eventually coming away with a comfortable scoreline, the Tigers were in the contest during the opening 40 minutes before running out of steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radford said: “First half I was really pleased with where we were and the arm wrestle we were in.

Lee Radford

“From a performance perspective I thought we showed a little bit of stiffness, and probably should’ve taken a few opportunities at their end of the field.

“Possession-wise we were up in that area, but in the second half staying in that grind was always difficult for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got bumps and bruises, and made a couple of poor decisions, and it all adds up to a scoreline like that.

“They are a very good side that stay in the grind, and you’ve got to stay stiff with them.

“We made a couple of errors that killed us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can add some blokes coming off and some playing out of position.

“It looks like a Mickey Mouse second half, but that’s the way the game can go sometimes.

“It’s a good apprenticeship at the beginning of the season but you’ve got to make sure you learn from it.