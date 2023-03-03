Liam Marshall was among the scorers, as he went over for a hat-trick.

Here are some of the talking points:

Warriors remain compact in a game of contrasting halves

Liam Marshal is blocked by the referee

During the early stages, the Warriors lost the ball in their own half on a couple of occasions.

Despite inviting pressure onto themselves, they still proved defensively resolute to keep out the Tigers.

As the game went on they looked more and more solid, and restricted their opponents, with the Tigers making their own errors.

Wigan grew throughout the first half and cut out some of the errors after the break.

Once they stepped up the pace, Lee Radford’s side couldn’t keep up with them.

It was a different kind of win from last week’s victory over Wakefield, but one they can be equally as proud of.

The defence was top notch in both, but it was certainly more crucial at the Jungle.

Great defending… from the ref

The strangest moment of the game came during the first half, as the referee blocked a break from Liam Marshall.

Jake Wardle made a quick restart, and passed the ball to the winger who saw a gap in the Castleford line.

Unfortunately he wouldn’t progress far as referee Tom Grand ran in front of him to stop him in his tracks, in what was an unfortunate moment.

Shortly after Marshall was on the scoresheet as space opened up on the left side.

After the break, the 26-year-old was on hand again with two more tries, to take his season tally up to eight, as he continues to impress.

A big away result

The Jungle is always a tough place to visit, especially under the lights for an evening game, but Wigan stepped up the challenge with a solid display.

After showing patience for their opportunities to take the lead, they took full control in the second half.

From start to finish the travelling Wigan fans got behind their team, and can certainly be happy with what they saw.

After the last two weeks, the round one defeat to Hull KR can definitely be put down as a blip.

