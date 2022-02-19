Richard Agar: Leeds Rhinos coach frustrated with individual performances in the defeat to Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar was left frustrated following his team’s defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night.
Jai Field scored a hat-trick as Matty Peet’s side won 34-12 at the DW Stadium.
The Rhinos had started the better, and had taken an early lead, before ultimately losing.
Agar said: “I thought for the first 25 minutes that we were going to have a real contest. Our ball movement was alright, and we looked quite threatening with the ball. Defensively, we weren’t too bad.
“I didn’t really feel much reaction from them at half-time to say it was a 12-6 ball game. I thought we had too many players who were way off the mark.”
“We had some really poor individual performances out there. When we look at the way they scored some of their tries, through some fundamental errors, defensively I felt it was an extremely poor performance.
“I didn’t think we were at the races in terms of the intensity you need to come to Wigan against a good side.”
