Leeds Rhinos star lauds Wigan Warriors ahead of testimonial match

Reigning champions Wigan face Leeds for their final pre-season friendly on Sunday, with Rhinos star Ash Handley admitting he ‘couldn’t have asked for a better opponent’ for his testimonial match.

Matt Peet’s Warriors will travel to AMT Headingley Stadium on Sunday before jetting off for an overseas training camp ahead of their title-defending campaign, while the match will also conclude Leeds’ warm-up fixtures.

Wigan will then begin their Betfred Challenge Cup defence on the road at either Sheffield Eagles or West Bowling a fortnight later, before the Super League opener against Leigh Leopards on Thursday, February 13, at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan Warriors travel to Leeds Rhinos this Sunday for Ash Handley's testimonial match

Sunday’s fixture against Brad Arthur’s outfit will celebrate 10-years as a first-teamer at Leeds Rhinos for England international Handley, having been granted a 12-month testimonial by the Rugby Football League for 2025.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent, I don’t think,” the 28-year-old outside-back told Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Wigan won everything last year, so I’m really looking forward to welcoming them to play my game.

“I know a few of the boys as well, in Kruise [Leeming] and Sam [Walters], and a few that I’ve played England with as well, I’m really looking forward to playing against those boys.

“We don’t have any more friendly games in the calendar, so this is the big one to really see where we’re at before we get into it.

“It’s going to be taken very seriously. I know they’re going to bring a strong side as well, and you want to be playing the best teams, so it’ll be good to see where we’re at.”