Kian McDermott: Meet the Wigan Warriors rising prop living the dream with ‘best job in the world’
Set to turn 19 next month, the Wigan-born forward was one of the five academy graduates promoted to Matt Peet’s senior squad ahead of 2025, having impressed in the youth ranks.
A former student at Wigan and Leigh College, McDermott combined an apprenticeship - welding with his father - alongside playing in the academy, before being rewarded with a full-time contract with his hometown club.
He is among the next crop of rising stars at the Cherry and Whites, having also played against the likes of current team-mates Jack Farrimond, Nathan Lowe and Noah Hodkinson in the amateur ranks with Wigan St Pats.
“It’s class, isn't’ it? I’ve known them all my life, grown up with them all and played with them all coming through,” McDermott told Wigan Today. “It’s exciting times for us. We’ve always had a tight group between us.”
The reigning champions boast 18 academy products in their squad for the title-defending 2025 season, with McDermott aiming to replicate the same career path of many of the first-team stars.
“It’s exciting to see what I can achieve moving forward,” said the prop.
“It’s good to look up to people like Liam Byrne, who has been there and done it all. He’s a class player, and a good bloke as well.
“In my opinion, it’s probably the best job in the world. Getting up and doing something you love every day, you can’t beat it.”
McDermott enjoyed his first outing in the recent pre-season victory over Oldham at Boundary Park, featuring from the interchange bench as Wigan claimed a 28-16 result.
All five graduates played against Sean Long’s star-studded Championship outfit, while current academy duo Josh Cartwright and Finlay Yeomans crossed the whitewash in the second half.
Wigan travel to Leeds Rhinos for Ash Handley’s testimonial match on Sunday, with McDermott already eyeing up the next stage of his progression.
He explained: “That’s my goal this year, hopefully get my first-team debut. But anything can happen. I’ve got to get my foot in the door for an opportunity and train my hardest.”
