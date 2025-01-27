Leeds Rhinos suffer cruel season-ending blow in warm-up fixture against Wigan Warriors
It has been confirmed that the 31-year-old has suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out of the 2025 Super League campaign - his first in England.
The Fiji international was assisted from the field in the first half against the Warriors at Headingley Stadium, suffering the blow to his left knee in the lead-up to Zach Eckersley’s try on the half hour mark.
Sivo only joined the Rhinos during the off-season from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal, and will now require surgery.
“Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support,” said Leeds head coach Brad Arthur.
“Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible. Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”
The club’s sporting director, Ian Blease added: “This is a extremely tough blow for us as a club but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group.
"We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now.
"In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options.”
