Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a cruel season-ending blow to new recruit Maika Sivo following the warm-up match against Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that the 31-year-old has suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out of the 2025 Super League campaign - his first in England.

The Fiji international was assisted from the field in the first half against the Warriors at Headingley Stadium, suffering the blow to his left knee in the lead-up to Zach Eckersley’s try on the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos star Maika Sivo suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Wigan Warriors

Sivo only joined the Rhinos during the off-season from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels on a three-year deal, and will now require surgery.

“Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support,” said Leeds head coach Brad Arthur.

“Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible. Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”

The club’s sporting director, Ian Blease added: “This is a extremely tough blow for us as a club but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now.

"In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options.”