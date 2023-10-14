Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Tomkins produced a moment of magic to take the French outfit to their second-ever Grand Final, ending Saints’ years of dominance.

Meanwhile, Matt Peet’s Warriors secured their spot at Old Trafford for the first time since 2018 with a dominant 42-12 win over Hull KR at the DW Stadium with seven tries.

Adrian Morley speaks pitchside at last year's Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds

Speaking on Betfred’s The Last Tackle, Great Britain icon Morley, now 46, believes the contrasting semi-finals has the Dragons better prepared for Super League’s big dance on Saturday evening.

“It wasn’t a classic, but it was brutal,” he said of the first semi-final.

“As far as preparations go, I think Catalans will be more pleased with their game against St Helens than Wigan’s, because Wigan had it a bit easy.

“I thought it was a fantastic game, I really enjoyed it. I think Catalans deserved to get there, the way they’ve played all year and they played particularly well in that semi-final as well.

“Wigan are the form team of Super League. I thought they were ruthless, relentless and worthy winners but to score 40 points in a semi-final, would you have wanted a tougher competition?

“Matty Peet will say ‘We’ll take the win, we could have won by 60’. It was a fantastic win, don’t get me wrong. It was just a little bit easy and Catalans are battle-hardened.”

Former England, Wigan, Widnes, Huddersfield, Warrington and Salford half-back Kevin Brown also believes the side’s respective preparations will play a part at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 2017 World Cup finalists hinted that the League Leaders’ Shield winners may have peaked too early, having won their last 10 league fixtures.

He responded: “I think sometimes you look at a game and there’s always something to work on.

“With that Wigan game, it was almost the perfect performance, but have they peaked too soon? I think sometimes you need to be taken into deep water and they haven’t for a while, they’ve been blowing everyone away.