Legend Martin Offiah recalls favourite World Club Challenge memories: ‘One of the greatest nights of my life’

The travelling British champions became the first side to win the competition on Australian soil in one of the most famous nights in Wigan’s history.

The attendance of 54,220 is still the highest for a World Club Challenge fixture to date, with Wigan claiming a 20-14 victory with tries from Denis Betts, Barrie-Jon Mather and Jason Robinson, while Frano Botica kicked four goals from as many attempts.

Martin Offiah has recalled some of his favourite World Club Challenge memories

It was a replay of the 1992 World Club Challenge at Central Park, with Brisbane defeating Wigan 22-8.

Offiah, who was a part of both games, also recalls the famous 1987 match between Wigan and Manly Sea Eagles that saw him realise his dreams of donning the famous cherry and white jersey.

“That was one of the greatest nights of my life in Brisbane,” Offiah said.

“It was great to win it with Widnes at Old Trafford in ‘89, but you can’t beat playing against Australian teams in Australia.

“But the next place to play them is in your home ground and Wigan did that in ‘87.

“I was at that game against Manly Sea Eagles, I was in the crowd and I had just signed for Widnes.

“I had only been playing the game a month or two before that fixture and I came to watch it. From that night, I always knew I wanted to play for Wigan.

“The atmosphere on that night was absolutely incredible. It was something that I’ve not really seen matched apart from when I went to see a State of Origin live in Sydney in ‘91, it was incredible.

“I will never forget when Ellery Hanley led the team out, it was a spectacle. It puts chills up the back of your neck.

“And I’m expecting an incredible atmosphere for both Wigan and Penrith to walk out to later this month.