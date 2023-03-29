News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
55 minutes ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
2 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors join forces to raise awareness for a local charity in the borough

Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors will join together this week to raise awareness for a local charity.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:40 BST

The two teams go head-to-head on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm), in what is their first meeting of the season.

Each time the club’s meet this year they will highlight an off-field battle in the borough, with the first focus being Wigan and Leigh Young Carers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity’s chief executive B ernadette Ashcroft said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us.

Most Popular

“We suspect there’s around 5,000 young carers across the borough, and we work with 540.

“We are overwhelmed by this opportunity and really looking forward to Thursday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All of the tickets allocated have been gone, so we’ve been delighted with the response from the young carers and their families to use this opportunity to raise awareness and raise funds for the charity.

“If there are 8,000 people here, then we know a lot of them will be carers themselves or have children who participate in caring.

Leigh Sports Village
Leigh Sports Village
Leigh Sports Village

Statistics show young carers are disadvantaged in a lot of ways compared to other children who don’t have those levels of responsibility.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Leigh Leopards V Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell explains the importance of the bor...

Along with the support of Wigan Council, the two clubs have made free tickets available to the charity on Thursday night for the young carers and their families.

Senior young carers support worker Nicola Wood added: “We are a rugby town, so this is really big.

“We have a lot of fans amongst our young carers, so it’s really good that they are being supported by something they provide support for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s really good to see that the clubs want to give something back to the community, and what a game to do it.

“We are really excited for the game.

“Our charity is volunteer led, and that is something we are really looking to raise awareness for.

“If anyone can give up their time and come along to support our groups then that’s a big part of what we want to achieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s such a rewarding thing to do, I started as a volunteer myself and it’s just nice to give something back.”

Further details about the Wigan and Leigh Young Carers Charity registered (1138908) can be found by visiting www.wlcccarers.com, or by contacting the Young Carers Team on 01942 697 885, or email [email protected]

WiganStatisticsWigan Council