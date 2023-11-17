Leigh Leopards owner and ex-Wigan player fined by RFL for comments made following Round 27 defeat

Former Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart has received a fine following a breach of the operational rules during the 2023 Super League season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-time Super League Grand Final winner returned to England from the NRL with Leigh Leopards midway through the year, reuniting with former Wigan head coach Adriam Lam.

Joining Hull KR ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year deal, the 27-year-old has been fined £1,000, with half of it suspended, for his comments made to the media following the Round 27 defeat to his former club – specifically his criticism of match officials.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont's & head coach Adrian Lam celebrate Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR at Wembley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is among five to be charged by the Rugby Football League, including Leigh owner Derek Beaumont. He has been fined £2,000 for his conduct after the Super League fixture against the Warriors on September 22 at the Leigh Sports Village.

Half of the fine has been suspended until the end of the 2024 season.

Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils chairmen Stuart Middleton and Paul King respectively have also been fined for breaching operational rules.

Jason Hirst, the Bradford Bulls chief executive, has been fined £1,000 for breaching three operational rules in a statement released on August 24, following the suspension of winger Jorge Taufua for biting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the RFL read: “Quotes attributed to Mr Hirst were found to have contained inaccuracies – most significantly around the burden of proof – which “diminished the integrity of and undermined public confidence in the RFL’s disciplinary process”.”