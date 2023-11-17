Leigh Leopards owner and ex-Wigan player fined by RFL for comments made following Round 27 defeat
The two-time Super League Grand Final winner returned to England from the NRL with Leigh Leopards midway through the year, reuniting with former Wigan head coach Adriam Lam.
Joining Hull KR ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year deal, the 27-year-old has been fined £1,000, with half of it suspended, for his comments made to the media following the Round 27 defeat to his former club – specifically his criticism of match officials.
He is among five to be charged by the Rugby Football League, including Leigh owner Derek Beaumont. He has been fined £2,000 for his conduct after the Super League fixture against the Warriors on September 22 at the Leigh Sports Village.
Half of the fine has been suspended until the end of the 2024 season.
Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils chairmen Stuart Middleton and Paul King respectively have also been fined for breaching operational rules.
Jason Hirst, the Bradford Bulls chief executive, has been fined £1,000 for breaching three operational rules in a statement released on August 24, following the suspension of winger Jorge Taufua for biting.
A statement from the RFL read: “Quotes attributed to Mr Hirst were found to have contained inaccuracies – most significantly around the burden of proof – which “diminished the integrity of and undermined public confidence in the RFL’s disciplinary process”.”
Half of the fine has been suspended until the end of the 2024 season.