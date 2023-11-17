When Super League champions Wigan Warriors report back for pre-season training
The first batch have reported back this week, while Matt Peet’s full squad will all return in the following weeks, with the second group to begin training from next Monday.
Sam Walters, Kruise Leeming, Tiaki Chan, Adam Keighran, Luke Thompson and Sam Eseh will report to Robin Park Arena for the first time this off-season having all joined ahead of 2024.
The main group will then report back from the last week of November.
International players and overseas will then complete the full squad after, with Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree and skipper Liam Farrell having all been a part of Shaun Wane’s England squad for the historic end-of-season series against Tonga.
They will be the last group to report back, with Catalans Dragons Grand Finalist Keighran having returned to Australia for the off-season with his family.